Britain finalising plans for regulation of crypto industry - FT

December 05, 2022 — 05:29 pm EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Adds details on proposals, background

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Treasury is finalising plans for a package to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, including limits on foreign companies selling into the country and restrictions on advertising, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The package will give the Financial Conduct Authority broader powers to regulate the sector, including monitoring how firms operate and advertise their products, sources familiar with the matter told FT.

There would also be restrictions on companies selling into the British market from overseas, as well as plans for how crypto firms can be wound down, the people added.

These new regulations come on the heels of the market turmoil following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection last month.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.