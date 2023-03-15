CNA

Britain extends household energy support scheme to June

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

March 15, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by William James for Reuters ->

Adds budget context, finance minister quote

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain extended its support for household energy bills by three months to the end of June, the government said on Wednesday, keeping a lid on household bills in a move that should help ease the country's cost of living squeeze.

The news comes hours before finance minister Jeremy Hunt is due to announce the government's budget.

Britain said it would now keep in place a price cap that will see average annual bills stay at 2,500 pounds ($3,039) for an extra three months.

Under previous plans, government subsidies had been scheduled to be scaled back from the end of March meaning that bills would have risen to 3,000 pounds.

"High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level," Hunt said in a statement.

Wholesale prices are expected to fall over the period meaning the help will no longer be necessary beyond after that period, the statement added.

($1 = 0.8226 pounds)

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.