US Markets
PFE

Britain expects verdict on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before AstraZeneca's -Times

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Senior sources in the British government expect that a verdict on whether Pfizer Inc-backed COVID-19 vaccine works will be available before the results are in on AstraZeneca Plc's competing vaccine, the Times reported.

Adds background

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Senior sources in the British government expect that a verdict on whether Pfizer Inc-backed PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine works will be available before the results are in on AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L competing vaccine, the Times reported.

Britain believes that the vaccine, which Pfizer is co-developing with Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.F, could be ready to distribute before Christmas, the report said.

Pfizer's Chief Executive Albert Bourla has previously said the company could release data on whether or not the vaccine works as early as this month.

The U.S. drugmaker said this week if trials are successful the company expects to file for emergency authorization of the vaccine candidate from U.S. regulators shortly after it has enough safety data in late November.

Britain has agreed supply deals for six vaccine candidates including frontrunners from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular