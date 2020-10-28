Britain expects verdict on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before AstraZeneca's -Times

US Markets
Senior sources in the British government expect a verdict on whether Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine works will be available before AstraZeneca Plc's competing vaccine, the Times reported.

Britain believes that Pfizer's vaccine could be ready to distribute before Christmas, the report said.

