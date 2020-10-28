Britain expects verdict on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before AstraZeneca's -Times

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Senior sources in the British government expect a verdict on whether Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE's 22UAy.F COVID-19 vaccine works will be available before AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L competing vaccine, the Times reported.

Britain believes that Pfizer's vaccine could be ready to distribute before Christmas, the report said.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

