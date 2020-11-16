US Markets
Britain expects to roll out Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain expects to start rolling out the Pfizer PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine just before Christmas if it is declared safe and effective, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"We're working very closely with the company," he told BBC TV. "We'll be ready to roll it out as soon as it comes, we'll be ready from the first of December..., but more likely is that we may be able to start rolling it out before Christmas."

Asked how many vaccines Britain would need, he said it depended on how effective they were at preventing transmission.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas)

