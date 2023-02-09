Britain examines inflation-linked hikes in broadband bills

Adds comments, background

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain's telecoms regulator said on Thursday it was concerned that inflation-linked hikes in broadband and mobile bills were causing uncertainty for customers, as it launched a review of in-contract price rises.

Many consumers are facing prices rises of above 14% in the coming months under the terms of contracts with suppliers such as market leader BT BT.L.

Regulator Ofcom said its research showed that around a third of mobile and broadband customers did not know whether their provider could increase prices mid-contract, while around half did not know how rises were calculated.

"But inflation-linked price rises can be unclear and unpredictable. So we're concerned that providers are making it difficult for customers to know what to expect."

BT raises prices by inflation plus 3.9% every year, equating to 14.4% on March 31. Vodafone VOD.L and TalkTalk will impose similar increases. Virgin Media plans to increase bills by an average 13.8% in April or May, and has said it will move to inflation-linked rises next year.

