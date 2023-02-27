US Markets

Britain, EU reach agreement on Northern Ireland post-Brexit trade -source

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

February 27, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

Written by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper for Reuters ->

Adds background, new sourcing

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have reached an agreement over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, a government source saidon Monday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to announce the deal on Monday after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper, writing by Sachin Ravikumar)

