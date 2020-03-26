Markets

Britain eases financial reporting rules during epidemic

Huw Jones Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulators set out a package of measures on Thursday to help banks and other companies deal with fallout from the coronavirus epidemic and keep investors informed.

"These measures are aimed at ensuring that banks are able to continue to lend to households and businesses, support the real economy, and provide robust and consistent market disclosures," Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Wood said.

The Financial Reporting Council and the Financial Conduct Authority also unveiled measures.

"It addresses the difficulties companies currently face in making forward-looking judgements in their financial statements: for example, in strategic reports and viability statements, with a focus on appropriate disclosure of material uncertainties and going concern issues," the FRC said.

The FCA said it will allow listed companies which need extra time to complete their audited financial statements an extra two months to publish them.

