Britain delays ban on new petrol and diesel cars to 2035 - PM Sunak

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

September 20, 2023 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by Kylie MacLellan, Muvija M, Andrew MacAskill for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain will push back a ban on new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2035 from 2030, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, adding that the cars would still be available to buy on the secondhand market thereafter.

"We're going to ease the transition to electric vehicles. You'll still be able to buy petrol and diesel cars and vans until 2035," Sunak said in a speech.

"Even after that, you'll still be able to buy and sell them secondhand."

