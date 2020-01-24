Britain convenes emergency response meeting on new coronavirus

Britain will convene an emergency response meeting on Friday to discuss measures to contain a virus that has killed 26 people and infected more than 800 in China, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.
