Britain confirms details of visa offer for some Hong Kong citizens

Contributors
Sarah Young Reuters
William James Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Britain confirmed details of its route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong, saying in a statement that there would be no quota on numbers and that a five-year visa would cost 250 pounds($330) per person.

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain confirmed details of its route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong, saying in a statement that there would be no quota on numbers and that a five-year visa would cost 250 pounds($330) per person.

Britain made the offer to those with British National (Overseas) status and their dependents, in July, after declaring that China had broken the terms of a 1984 handover treaty by imposing a new security law.

The offer is open to BN(O)s who are usually resident in Hong Kong, the UK said in a statement, adding that the route will provide a clear pathway to be granted British citizenship. The visa will be open for applications from Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More