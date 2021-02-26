Britain completes 5 bln pound sale of Bradford & Bingley and NRAM

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The British government on Friday completed the 5 billion pound ($6.96 billion) final sale of mortgage lenders Bradford & Bingley and NRAM Limited, which were nationalised in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The sale was approved following a competitive auction process and will see B&B and NRAM, formerly Northern Rock, sold to a consortium comprising Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Citibank. (https://bit.ly/3qX7llh)

($1 = 0.7184 pounds)

