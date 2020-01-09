Britain committed to Iranian nuclear deal, says PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson underlined Britain's continued commitment to the Iranian nuclear deal on Thursday in a call with the country's president, Hassan Rouhani, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

"The prime minister spoke with President Rouhani of Iran this morning. They discussed the situation in the region following the death of Qassem Soleimani and the prime minister called for an end to hostilities," the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister underlined the UK's continued commitment to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or nuclear deal) and to ongoing dialogue to avoid nuclear proliferation and reduce tensions," he said, adding that Britain's position was that the JCPOA was the best arrangement available.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

