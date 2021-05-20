Markets
TEF

Britain clears Virgin-O2 mobile deal

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Britain's competition regulator on Thursday cleared the multi-billion pound merger between broadband company Virgin Media and Telefonica's UK mobile network O2 after a months-long review for potential lessening of competition in the country.

May 20 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Thursday cleared the multi-billion pound merger between broadband company Virgin Media and Telefonica's TEF.MC UK mobile network O2 after a months-long review for potential lessening of competition in the country.

"After looking closely at the deal, we are reassured that competition amongst mobile communications providers will remain strong and it is therefore unlikely that the merger would lead to higher prices or lower quality services," said Panel Inquiry Chair Martin Coleman for UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF LBTYA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular