Britain cannot continue "enormous" borrowing in long term, Sunak says

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain cannot continue to borrow enormous amounts of money in the long term because it is unsustainable for the economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

"This year we're obviously having to borrow an enormous amount of money to provide support to the economy at a time of crisis, that's the right thing to do," he told BBC TV.

"In terms of the medium term... obviously this can't carry on forever. This level of borrowing, which will be record levels pretty much this year, is not sustainable in the long run."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.