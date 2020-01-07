Britain bumps up gilt sales target by 14 bln stg

Britain's Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday it was raising its gilt issuance target for the 2019/20 financial year by 14.0 billion pounds ($18.4 billion), taking the planned total to 136.8 billion pounds.

It also said treasury bill sales for debt financing will rise by 2.0 billion pounds.

Most of the increase in gilt sales will be split between sales of short-dated and medium-dated bonds, the DMO said.

($1 = 0.7607 pounds)

