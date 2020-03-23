Britain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain said it was taking emergency measures to help its rail network survive a 70% drop in passenger numbers as coronavirus forces people to work from home and not travel.

Britain said on Monday it was temporarily suspending rail franchise agreements and would instead pay train companies a small fee to keep operating some services.

Separately, UK-based transport companies Go-Ahead GOG.L, FirstGroup FGP.L and Stagecoach SGC.L said that they could not forecast their profits this year as people stopped travelling on trains and buses.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

