Britain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Britain said it was taking emergency measures to help its rail network survive a 70% drop in passenger numbers as coronavirus forces people to work from home and not travel.

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain said it was taking emergency measures to help its rail network survive a 70% drop in passenger numbers as coronavirus forces people to work from home and not travel.

Britain said on Monday it was temporarily suspending rail franchise agreements and would instead pay train companies a small fee to keep operating some services.

Separately, UK-based transport companies Go-Ahead GOG.L, FirstGroup FGP.L and Stagecoach SGC.L said that they could not forecast their profits this year as people stopped travelling on trains and buses.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More