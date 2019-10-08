Britain believes the EU is not negotiating seriously on Brexit - UK source

The British government does not believe the European Union is negotiating seriously with a new Brexit proposal offered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a UK government source said on Tuesday.

The source said: "They aren't engaging or negotiating seriously."

