Britain believes the EU is not negotiating seriously on Brexit - UK source

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The British government does not believe the European Union is negotiating seriously with a new Brexit proposal offered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a UK government source said on Tuesday.

The source said: "They aren't engaging or negotiating seriously."

