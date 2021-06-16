Britain auctions 6.052 mln UK carbon permits at 43.40 stg/T - ICE

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain auctioned 6.052 million UK carbon emissions permits at 43.40 pounds ($61.26) a tonne each on Wednesday, the ICE website showed.

Out of 17 total bidders, 16 were successful.

Britain's Emissions Trading System (ETS) started trading last month to replace the European Union's ETS after it left the bloc. Britain holds auctions of permits every two weeks.

($1 = 0.7085 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

