Britain auctions 3.2 mln carbon permits at 62.21 pounds/tonne

Contributor
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain auctioned 3,221,500 UK emissions permits at 62.21 pounds ($81.82) a tonne each on Wednesday, the ICE website showed.

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain auctioned 3,221,500 UK emissions permits at 62.21 pounds ($81.82) a tonne each on Wednesday, the ICE website showed.

Out of 20 bidders, 18 were successful, and the auction had a cover ratio of 1.43, the data showed.

Britain's Emissions Trading System (ETS) started trading in May 2021 to replace the European Union's ETS after the country left the bloc.

($1 = 0.76 pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by Mark Potter)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More