Britain auctions 3.2 mln carbon permits at 62.21 pounds/tonne

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain auctioned 3,221,500 UK emissions permits at 62.21 pounds ($81.82) a tonne each on Wednesday, the ICE website showed.

Out of 20 bidders, 18 were successful, and the auction had a cover ratio of 1.43, the data showed.

Britain's Emissions Trading System (ETS) started trading in May 2021 to replace the European Union's ETS after the country left the bloc.

($1 = 0.76 pounds)

