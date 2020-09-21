US Markets
Britain assessing impact of sale of Arm to Nvidia - minister

Paul Sandle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain is assessing the impact of the sale of chip designer Arm to U.S. company Nvidia NVDA.O, including commitments to keep its head office and staff in Cambridge, Eastern England, digital minister Caroline Dinenage said.

"We are currently working very hard to understand the full impact of this move and what potential impact it may have on the future, and from there we are able to consider what steps we may wish to take," she told lawmakers early on Tuesday.

Nvidia, the biggest U.S. chip company by market capitalisation, has agreed to buy Arm from Japan's SoftBank 9984.T for $40 billion.

