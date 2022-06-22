Britain Arm-listing twisting would look desperate

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain desperately needs a quick win to show it is open to business after Brexit, but using takeover rules to force a listing of chipmaker Arm in London, as suggested https://www.ft.com/content/074940e5-b435-45b2-9144-d246354602f3 by the Financial Times, would be a costly distraction.

SoftBank Group is preparing to float its UK-headquartered company at a hoped-for $60 billion price tag, with boss Masayoshi Son expressing his preference to list it in New York. After months of lobbying, the FT says the UK government has discussed using the new National Security and Investment Act, which allows it to block takeovers, to persuade Son to list the chip design group in London instead.

That looks hard to pull off. The act is supposed to control takeovers, not IPOs. The government might use the act to prevent anyone buying a large stake in Arm during or after the listing, but that would be illogical: Arm will still be controlled by SoftBank, and U.S. institutional shareholders hardly constitute a security threat.

Any such action would send a red flag to business that the government is willing to use takeover rules in egregious ways to suit its political ends. Given Britain’s dismal investment record https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/grossdomesticproductgdp/bulletins/businessinvestment/januarytomarch2022provisionalresults, that’s the last thing Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs. (By Karen Kwok)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Battery group’s hit is red flag for heavy spenders

Banks cross choppy waters with Saipem rights issue

Tencent’s Koolearn play teaches financial savvy

Nike puts a better foot forward in China

Spirit dogfight costs more by the day

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.