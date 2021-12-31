Britain approves Pfizer COVID-19 pill

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, for people over the age of 18 years with mild to moderate illness who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19.

