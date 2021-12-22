US Markets
PFE

Britain approves Pfizer-BioNTech shot for younger children

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from partners Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11 years, after the watchdog found the shot was safe and effective.

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from partners Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE for children aged 5 to 11 years, after the watchdog found the shot was safe and effective.

The country's vaccines committee advised that children in the age group who were in a clinical risk group should be offered the shot.

The children will receive two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - a third of the adult dose - with an interval of eight weeks between the first and second doses, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Paul Sandle)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular