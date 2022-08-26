Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds

Adds detail

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator on Friday approved Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 17 years.

The mRNA vaccines made by Moderna as well as the partnership between Pfizer-BioNTech are also cleared for use by this age group, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

Britain in February cleared Novavax's two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults.

