Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator on Friday approved Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 17 years.

The mRNA vaccines made by Moderna as well as the partnership between Pfizer-BioNTech are also cleared for use by this age group, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

Britain in February cleared Novavax's two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults.

