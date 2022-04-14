US Markets
MRNA

Britain approves Moderna's COVID shot for children aged six and older

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Britain's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved the use of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years, as the country bolsters itself for fighting coronavirus infections.

Adds detail on approval, background on vaccine

April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved the use of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine in children between six and 11 years, as the country bolsters itself for fighting coronavirus infections.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was granted after Moderna's vaccine, known as Spikevax, met the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

Spikevax was already approved in Britain for those over 12 years, and the extension to include younger children comes hours after the regulator approved French firm Valneva's VLS.PA easy-to-store COVID-19 vaccine for adults up to 50 years of age.

MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement it would be up to Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to advise on whether Moderna's vaccine will be offered to the younger group as part of the country's immunisation programme.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular