Britain approves Merck's oral COVID-19 pill

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved a COVID-19 antiviral oral pill jointly developed by Merck MRK.N and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the first country to clear a potentially game-changing therapy for the illness.

