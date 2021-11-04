Britain approves Merck's oral COVID-19 pill

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved a COVID-19 antiviral oral pill jointly developed by Merck MRK.N and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the first country to clear a potentially game-changing therapy for the illness.

