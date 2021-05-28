Britain approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine for use

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Britain's medicine regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday, making it the fourth COVID-19 shot available for use in the country.

The health ministry said that the government had decided to order 20 million doses of the single-shot vaccine, also known as Janssen, amending an original order for 30 million doses.

