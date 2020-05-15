Britain approves Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain has given the green light to Abbott Laboratories ABT.N to produce a COVID-19 antibody test, shortly after it gave the same approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding ROG.S, health officials said on Friday.

Mass antibody testing with millions of kits is being considered by many countries as a way to speed the reopening of economies devastated by lockdowns and to introduce more tailored social distancing measures.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)

