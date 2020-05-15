US Markets
ABT

Britain approves Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test

Contributors
Kate Holton Reuters
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Britain has given the green light to Abbott Laboratories to produce a COVID-19 antibody test, shortly after it gave the same approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding, health officials said on Friday.

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain has given the green light to Abbott Laboratories ABT.N to produce a COVID-19 antibody test, shortly after it gave the same approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding ROG.S, health officials said on Friday.

Mass antibody testing with millions of kits is being considered by many countries as a way to speed the reopening of economies devastated by lockdowns and to introduce more tailored social distancing measures.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT ROG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular