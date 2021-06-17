Companies
AIR

Britain and United States resolve Airbus/Boeing trade dispute

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Britain and United States on Thursday said they had agreed a deal to resolve a tariff dispute over Airbus and Boeing after a similar a U.S.-European Union deal earlier in the week. [nL2N2NX0JQ]

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain and United States on Thursday said they had agreed a deal to resolve a tariff dispute over Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N after a similar a U.S.-European Union deal earlier in the week.

Both sides have agreed to suspend retaliatory tariffs for 5 years and cooperate more closely on tackling unfair trade practices by non-market economies, Britain's trade ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Roku CFO Steve Louden On Connected TV Landscape, Outlook

    Roku CFO Steve Louden discusses how the company is positioned for the future.

    Jun 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular