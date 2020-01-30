US Markets

Britain and U.S. say a trade deal can be done this year

Reuters
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday a trade deal between the two countries can be completed before presidential elections later this year.

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday a trade deal between the two countries can be completed before presidential elections later this year. "I am confident a deal can be done," Raab told reporters. "There is huge alignment in terms of our economic interest. Of course there will be difficult issues." Pompeo said: "I concur". (Reporting by William James and Costas Pitas; writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison) ((Andrew.MacAskill@thomsonreuters.com; +447818584430; Reuters Messaging: andrew.macaskill@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BRITAIN USA/TRADE (URGENT)

