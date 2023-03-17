Companies

Britain and Japan sign space co-operation deal

March 17, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain and Japan agreed to co-operate in space on Friday, the latest move in a deepening of defence ties between the two countries which are building a new fighter jet together.

Britain said on Friday that it signed an arrangement with Japan to facilitate future space co-operation including sharing space information, collaborative training and personnel exchanges.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida signed a defence agreement in January, building on their joint project, announced last year, the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

On Friday, Britain's Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said in a statement that the UK and Japan are working closely together and share common values and strategic interests.

"The space domain is critical to our shared security and prosperity, and a vital area of cooperation, underpinned by UK Space Command and the Koku-Jietai," he said.

