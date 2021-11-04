Britain and France outline concerns in fishing row, UK government says

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost and French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune set out their respective concerns in a meeting in Paris on Thursday to discuss post-Brexit trade issues, a British government spokesperson said.

"As foreshadowed, they discussed the range of difficulties arising from the application of the agreements between the UK and the EU. Both sides set out their positions and concerns," said the spokesperson, adding that Frost would meet European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3213; Reuters Messaging: michael.holden.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.