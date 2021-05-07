AZN

Britain advises that under-40s are offered alternative to AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

Alistair Smout Reuters
Britain's panel of vaccine advisers on Friday said that people under 40 should be offered an alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot where possible, due to a small risk from rare blood clots.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) broadened the age range of people who should be offered alternatives to the Oxford/AstraZeneca to include people aged 30-39. Previously, advice was only for people under 30 to be offered an alternative vaccine.

