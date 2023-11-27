Britain adds new synthetic opioids to its banned drug list

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain said it would ban 20 additional dangerous drugs on Monday, adding fifteen new synthetic opioids and other substances to its Class A drugs list as part of efforts to protect people from overdoses and drug related deaths.

"These new highly dangerous substances have the potential to devastate lives, ruin families and damage local communities," British crime and policing minister Chris Philp said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

