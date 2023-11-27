News & Insights

Britain adds new synthetic opioids to its banned drug list

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 27, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain said it would ban 20 additional dangerous drugs on Monday, adding fifteen new synthetic opioids and other substances to its Class A drugs list as part of efforts to protect people from overdoses and drug related deaths.

"These new highly dangerous substances have the potential to devastate lives, ruin families and damage local communities," British crime and policing minister Chris Philp said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.