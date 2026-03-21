Bristow Group's CFO Just Sold $1.2 Million in Stock — But Is That the Whole Equation?

Key Points

Whalen sold 26,667 shares on March 2, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$1.25 million, with an additional 650 shares gifted to charity.

The transaction represented 19.9% of Whalen's direct holdings prior to the sale, reducing her direct position to 107,591 shares.

All shares disposed were held directly; the transaction included the exercise of 11,667 options immediately prior to sale, with no indirect or trust involvement.

This activity reflects routine liquidity management, with the shares sold comprising a mix of existing holdings and same-day exercised options, and Whalen retains a material direct equity stake.

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SVP CFO Sells VTOL 26,667 Shares Worth $1.25 Million.

Bristow Group, a global aviation services provider to offshore energy firms, reported a notable insider sale in its latest SEC filing.

On March 2, 2026, Jennifer Dawn Whalen, SVP, CFO of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL), executed the open-market sale of 26,017 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $1.22 million, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing SEC Form 4 filing.This figure excludes 650 shares gifted in the same filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 26,667 Shares gifted (direct) 650 Transaction value ~$1.25 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 107,591 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.05 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($46.90); post-transaction value based on March 2, 2026 market close price as reported in filings.Gift shares: 650 shares gifted in this filing are excluded from all share counts, transaction values, and post-transaction balances above.

Key questions

What was the structure and derivative context of this transaction?

The filing indicates Whalen exercised 11,667 fully vested options at $24.54, immediately selling those shares alongside approximately 14,350 shares from existing holdings. All activity was direct, with no trust or indirect entity participation.

The filing indicates Whalen exercised 11,667 fully vested options at $24.54, immediately selling those shares alongside approximately 14,350 shares from existing holdings. All activity was direct, with no trust or indirect entity participation. How does this sale compare to Whalen's historical trading activity?

The only prior open-market sale on record is 5,000 shares in August 2025 at ~$37.55 — making the discretionary portion of this transaction (roughly 14,350 shares) about three times larger than that baseline. Worth noting: Whalen received 29,038 shares five days earlier via performance grants tied to targets set in 2023. Net of that award, her overall position has barely changed.

The only prior open-market sale on record is 5,000 shares in August 2025 at ~$37.55 — making the discretionary portion of this transaction (roughly 14,350 shares) about three times larger than that baseline. Worth noting: Whalen received 29,038 shares five days earlier via performance grants tied to targets set in 2023. Net of that award, her overall position has barely changed. What is Whalen's remaining equity exposure in Bristow Group Inc. following these trades?

After the transaction, Whalen maintains direct ownership of 107,591 shares, valued at approximately $5.04 million as of March 2, 2026, with no indirect equity exposure or outstanding options reported

After the transaction, Whalen maintains direct ownership of 107,591 shares, valued at approximately $5.04 million as of March 2, 2026, with no indirect equity exposure or outstanding options reported Was this transaction indicative of a change in liquidity strategy or driven by capacity constraints?

This sale looks larger than usual because it includes 11,667 shares from a same-day option exercise — once an insider decides to exercise, selling immediately to capture the spread is standard practice and shouldn't be read as a timing call on the stock. Stripping those out, the discretionary portion is roughly 14,350 shares from existing holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-20) $44.18 Market capitalization $1.29 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.49 billion Net income (TTM) $129.07 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 20, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides aviation services, including helicopter and fixed wing transportation, and commercial search and rescue operations, primarily supporting offshore energy companies.

Generates revenue through contracted aviation solutions and specialized services for the oil and gas sector, leveraging a diverse fleet of aircraft.

Serves integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies, with additional operations across multiple international markets.

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of aviation services to the global offshore energy industry, operating a substantial fleet and supporting clients in over a dozen countries. The company's scale and operational expertise enable it to deliver reliable transportation and mission-critical services in demanding environments. Bristow's international presence and work for integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies contribute to its competitive position in the oil and gas equipment and services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Bristow Group CFO Jennifer Whalen sold 26,017 shares on March 2, pocketing roughly $1.22 million — but the transaction is less straightforward than the headline number suggests. Whalen exercised 11,667 fully vested options at $24.54 and sold them immediately to capture the spread. Once you decide to exercise, selling same-day to cover the cost is standard practice. The remaining ~14,350 shares sold came from her existing holdings — that's the discretionary portion, and it's modest.

CFOs get scrutinized more than most because they sit closer to the financial details than almost anyone — balance sheet, cash flow, internal targets. Clean discretionary selling from a CFO is worth paying attention to. A ~14,350 share discretionary sale, coming five days after a 29,038 share performance grant tied to targets set in 2023, is not that. She sold less than half of what she just earned.

The more telling number is what Whalen kept: 107,591 shares worth around $5 million at the March 2 close. That's meaningful retained exposure for a CFO who could have sold more.

For investors tracking Bristow, the more useful signals will come from contract renewal activity with offshore energy clients and how oil price moves affect operator spending. If Whalen or other insiders start making larger, unprompted open-market sales — no options involved — that's when this kind of filing deserves a harder look.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.