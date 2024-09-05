Bristow Group Recent Insider Activity

A substantial insider sell was reported on September 5, by Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, 10% Owner at Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, LP sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group. The total transaction value is $2,962,162.

Monitoring the market, Bristow Group's shares down by 0.0% at $38.93 during Thursday's morning.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. It provides aviation services to a broad base of integrated, national, and independent energy companies. The company provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, it offers fixed-wing transportation and other aviation-related solutions. Its energy customers charter its helicopters to transport personnel to, from, and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States.

Financial Milestones: Bristow Group's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bristow Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.64% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 60.66%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.99, Bristow Group showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Bristow Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 36.73 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.82 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 8.51, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Bristow Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.