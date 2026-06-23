Bristow Group Agrees To Acquire Berry Aviation For $105 Mln

(RTTNews) - Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL), a vertical flight solutions provider, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Berry Aviation, Inc. from Acorn Capital Management for $105 million in cash.

"The acquisition is expected to enhance the quality of Bristow's earnings through increased exposure to contracted government services and multi-mission aviation activities.", Bristow said in a statement.

Berry Aviation is headquartered in Texas and operates a fleet of more than 20 aircraft primarily providing government and defense aviation services across multiple countries.

It also provides aviation services such as special missions, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul or MRO services, training and mission support, and unmanned aerial systems or UAS design and development capabilities, collectively making up nearly 72 percent of its revenues.

Berry Aviation reported a total revenue of around $108 million in 2025.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 and the company intends to fund this deal through cash.

On Monday, VTOL shares closed at $42.41, up 0.14% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.