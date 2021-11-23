Bristol's Zeposia Gets Market Authorization From European Commission

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) said on Tuesday that the European Commission or EC has granted marketing authorization for ozanimod, brand named Zeposia for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or UC who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent. Zeposia, an oral medication taken once daily, is a sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that binds with high affinity selectively to S1P subtypes 1 (S1P1) and 5 (S1P5). Zeposia is the first and only oral S1P receptor modulator approved for UC, the company said in a statement.

"With today's European Commission approval of Zeposia for ulcerative colitis, patients and physicians now have a once-daily oral treatment option to help address this debilitating disease, with a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile and a different mechanism of action than other available therapies," commented Jonathan Sadeh, senior vice president of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb.

