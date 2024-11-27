News & Insights

Stocks

Bristol Water Shows Marginal Profit Amid Challenges

November 27, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bristol Water (GB:BWRA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bristol Water reported a marginal profit before tax of £0.1 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of £0.1 million in the same period last year. Despite this improvement, the company faced a slight loss per ordinary share, reflecting continued financial challenges. Investors may find interest in the company’s resilience and the strategic support from its parent company, Pennon Group plc.

For further insights into GB:BWRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.