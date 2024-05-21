News & Insights

Bristol Water Reports Modest Profit in Post-Transfer Year

May 21, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Bristol Water (GB:BWRA) has released an update.

Bristol Water PLC has announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, revealing a modest profit before tax of £0.2 million compared to a prior year loss of £24.7 million. The company, which transferred most of its operations to South West Water Limited in February 2023, reported no revenue for the current year but declared a significant dividend of £143.0 million to its parent company. These results reflect the post-transfer activities focused on managing the company’s remaining preference shares, debentures, and pension asset.

