Bristol Water Reports Modest Profit in Post-Transfer Year

Bristol Water (GB:BWRA) has released an update.

Bristol Water PLC has announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, revealing a modest profit before tax of £0.2 million compared to a prior year loss of £24.7 million. The company, which transferred most of its operations to South West Water Limited in February 2023, reported no revenue for the current year but declared a significant dividend of £143.0 million to its parent company. These results reflect the post-transfer activities focused on managing the company’s remaining preference shares, debentures, and pension asset.

For further insights into GB:BWRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.