Bristol Myers's injectable kindey cancer drug found non-inferior to IV form

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Thursday its injectable form of blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo was found to be non-inferior to the approved intravenous form in a late-stage trial for treatment of a type of kidney cancer.

