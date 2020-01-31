Bristol-Myers Withdraws European Application for Lung Cancer Combo

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced on Friday afternoon that it has withdrawn its European application for the company's Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer drug combo. The company had hoped that it could win approval in Europe to treat non-small-cell lung cancer as an initial, first-line treatment for patients. However, European regulators decided that they can't do a proper assessment due to the multiple changes in the design of the drug combo's clinical trial.

The pharmaceutical giant first filed an application back in 2018, counting on strong results from its phase 3 clinical trial to win the drug combo's approval in Europe. However, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said that it's impossible to effectively assess the clinical data thanks to "multiple protocol changes" Bristol-Myers has made throughout the trial's history.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bristol-Myers has no intention of refiling the application anytime soon. Another separate application regarding the drug combo is still undergoing a priority review with the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A decision is expected to be made by May 15.

Rival lung cancer drugs

Opdivo remains one of Bristol-Myers' best-selling drugs; total sales for 2019 are expected to reach $7 billion. However, competition from other cancer drugs, such as Merck's Keytruda, has been steadily siphoning away market share from Opdivo and represents a long-term threat to Opdivo's revenue stream. Keytruda has already won approval as a first-line treatment in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer in both the U.S. and Europe.

10 stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bristol-Myers Squibb wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bristol-Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.