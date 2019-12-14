Bristol-Myers Wins $752 Mln In US Patent Case Against Gilead Sciences

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) announced that it has won jury verdict against Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) in a U.S. patent dispute relating to technology for treating cancer.

A jury in Los Angeles ordered Gilead's Kite Pharma to pay $752 million to Bristol-Myers Squibb' Juno Therapeutics division, which sued in 2017 for patent infringement.

In its lawsuit, Juno alleged Kite scientific collaborators copied research by scientists at Sloan Kettering to advance Kite's CAR-T work and eventually win approval for Yescarta.

"We remain steadfast in our opinion that Sloan Kettering's patent is not infringed and is invalid," Gilead said in a statement. "Given that Kite independently developed Yescarta and assumed all of the risk in its discovery and development, we do not believe Sloan Kettering and Juno are entitled to any level of damages."

A BMS spokesperson said the company is pleased with the decision and Gilead said it expected to seek to undo the verdict through post-trial motions and a potential appeal.

