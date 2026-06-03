Bristol Myers vs. Pfizer: Which High‑Yield Dividend Stock Wins Now?

Key Points

Both are working hard to get around patent cliffs.

One of them seems to have made more progress on that front.

10 stocks we like better than Bristol Myers Squibb ›

Over the past few years, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), have underperformed broader equities. However, throughout it all, they have maintained their dividend programs intact and currently boast high yields. Bristol Myers' forward yield is a healthy 4.4%, while Pfizer's is even juicier at 6.6%. Neither company is out of the woods yet, though, as both still have challenges ahead, notably patent cliffs. Which one is the safer bet today for dividend seekers? Let's find out.

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The case for Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers will lose patent exclusivity for Opdivo -- a cancer medicine -- and Eliquis, an anticoagulant it co-markets with Pfizer, by the end of the decade. These two are among the company's best-selling drugs. However, Bristol Myers could overcome these obstacles. The drugmaker's newer, subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo will help attract many older patients and offset losses from biosimilar competition, as it is much easier and faster to administer while still being about as effective.

Bristol Myers is also working on a next-gen anticoagulant, milvexian. This medicine could address a key risk of traditional blood thinners, bleeding, and target many patients who are undertreated due to this potential side effect. Overall, Bristol Myers has a deep pipeline across oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas. The company also has a portfolio of newer drugs, some of which, like Reblozyl for anemia in patients with beta-thalassemia, are posting strong sales growth.

Lastly, Bristol Myers has increased its dividends by 65.8% over the past decade. The company still looks like a top pick for dividend seekers.

The case for Pfizer

Besides Eliquis, Pfizer will lose patent exclusivity for other medicines by the end of the decade, including its cancer drug Ibrance. However, the company has newer products that are performing well. One of them is Abrysvo, a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus. Pfizer also has a deep pipeline that should yield tangible results over the next few years. The company plans to launch about 20 pivotal studies this year, after starting quite a few in 2025.

Some of Pfizer's candidates look promising. The company's investigational weight loss medicine, MET-097i, is one of them. Another is Pfizer's next-gen cancer drug, PF'4404. Provided Pfizer can make solid progress with these programs (and others), the company's shares could recover. Lastly, Pfizer continues to increase its dividend, which is up 51.3% over the past 10 years. The stock may not have performed well over the last half-decade, but it could handsomely reward patient investors who stick with it for the long term.

Which is the better buy

Between these two stocks, I would give Bristol Myers a slight edge right now, as its newer product portfolio looks better than Pfizer's. Bristol Myers also seems more prepared to overcome upcoming patent cliffs, especially that of Opdivo, thanks to the newer version of the drug. Further, Bristol Myers has grown its dividend faster over the past decade. Overall, it looks like a better income stock. However, those on the market for attractive, blue chip dividend stocks cannot go wrong with either company.

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.