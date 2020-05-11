BLUE

Bristol Myers to pay $200 mln to Bluebird for royalty obligations

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bluebird bio Inc said on Monday partner Bristol Myers Squibb Co would pay $200 million to buy out future royalty obligations on sales of two therapies being developed by the companies.

May 11 (Reuters) - Bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O said on Monday partner Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N would pay $200 million to buy out future royalty obligations on sales of two therapies being developed by the companies.

The companies will continue to equally share profits and losses in the United States, Bluebird said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLUE BMY

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters