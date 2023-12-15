Bristol Myers to discontinue trial for colorectal cancer treatment

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Friday it would discontinue its late-stage trial testing a treatment for a type of colon cancer.

The company said an independent data monitoring committee's analysis showed the trial was unlikely to meet its primary endpoints upon completion.

The trial was evaluating a combination therapy in patients who received previous treatment for a kind of colorectal cancer.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.