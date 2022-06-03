Bristol Myers to buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 bln

Adds deal details

June 3 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Friday it would acquire drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX.O for $4.1 billion in cash to gain access to a portfolio of promising cancer drugs.

The U.S. drugmaker will pay $76 per Turning Point share, a 122.5% premium to its last closing price.

Turning Point's lead asset is repotrectiniba that belongs to a class of treatments called tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Bristol Myers expects repotrectinib to be approved in the United States in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

