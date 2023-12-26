News & Insights

Bristol Myers to buy RayzeBio for about $4.1 billion

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

December 26, 2023 — 07:09 am EST

Adds details in paragraphs 2,3

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Tuesday it will acquire radiopharmaceutical firm RayzeBio RYZB.O for about $4.1 billion.

Bristol said it will pay $62.50 for each share of RayzeBio in cash, representing a premium of 104% to stock's last close.

RayzeBio shares were halted ahead of the deal announcement.

