Bristol Myers to buy RayzeBio for about $4.1 billion

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Tuesday it will acquire radiopharmaceutical firm RayzeBio RYZB.O for about $4.1 billion.

Bristol said it will pay $62.50 for each share of RayzeBio in cash, representing a premium of 104% to stock's last close.

RayzeBio shares were halted ahead of the deal announcement.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

