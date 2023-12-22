News & Insights

Bristol Myers to buy Karuna Therapeutics for $14 billion - WSJ

December 22, 2023 — 06:42 am EST

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squib BMY.N has reached a deal to buy Karuna Therapeutics KRTX.O for $14 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Under the terms of the deal, Bristol would pay $330 a share in cash for Karuna and its experimental schizophrenia drug, which is now up for U.S. government approval, according to the report.

The offer price represents a 53.4% premium to Karuna's last closing price of $215.19.

Karuna and Bristol did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

